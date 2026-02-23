Summit County Search & Rescue has tips on backcountry safety
Summit County sheriff's Lt. Alan Siddoway, who leads the department's Search & Rescue team, has an update on the shift in calls for help in the wake of the recent snowstorm and tips on how to safely recreate in the backcountry as avalanche dangers rise. He emphasizes the importance of checking conditions and being prepared by bringing the right equipment and notifying others of recreation plans, including locations and expected return times.