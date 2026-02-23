© 2026 KPCW

Summit County Search & Rescue has tips on backcountry safety

By Jennifer Dobner
Published February 23, 2026 at 11:59 AM MST
Lt. Alan Siddoway of Summit County Utah Sheriff Search and Rescue
Summit County Utah Sheriff Search and Rescue
Lt. Alan Siddoway of Summit County Utah Sheriff Search and Rescue

Summit County sheriff's Lt. Alan Siddoway, who leads the department's Search & Rescue team, has an update on the shift in calls for help in the wake of the recent snowstorm and tips on how to safely recreate in the backcountry as avalanche dangers rise. He emphasizes the importance of checking conditions and being prepared by bringing the right equipment and notifying others of recreation plans, including locations and expected return times.

