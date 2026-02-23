© 2026 KPCW

Local News Hour

PC Chamber: Slow start to winter has mixed impact on tourism

By Jennifer Dobner
Published February 23, 2026 at 11:39 AM MST
Park City Chamber Bureau Vice President of Sales and Marketing Dan Howard
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Park City Chamber Bureau Vice President of Sales and Marketing Dan Howard

Park City Chamber Bureau Vice President of Sales and Marketing Dan Howard provides an update on the local tourism outlook in light of the late-snow winter, including how an above-average November is helping overall occupancy rates and sales taxes. He also urges local businesses owners to fill out a Chamber survey to help wit planning for events and training opportunities, as well as the upcoming Business After Hours mixer at the Utah Olympic Park and more.

Local News Hour
Jennifer Dobner
KPCW Managing Editor
