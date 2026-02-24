© 2026 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | February 24, 2026

By Kristine Weller
Published February 24, 2026 at 12:04 PM MST
Utah Avalanche Center report (02:40)

Wasatch County avalanche kills Salt Lake man snowbiking (03:53)

Summit County Council agenda includes fix for Gun Club Road(06:30)

Summit County jury hears Kouri Richins' 911 call on murder trial opening day (17:43)

KUER reporter provides update on bills moving through legislature.(21:49)

Heber open houses give community first look at latest City Park designs (35:32)

Park City family stuck in Mexico after violence shuts down Puerto Vallarta airport (37:20)

PRO Skijoring tour co-founder previews Frontier Finals in Kamas (40:39)

UDOT says delays likely during overnight US 189 construction(48:45)

