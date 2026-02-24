Local News Hour | February 24, 2026
Utah Avalanche Center report (02:40)
Wasatch County avalanche kills Salt Lake man snowbiking (03:53)
Summit County Council agenda includes fix for Gun Club Road(06:30)
Summit County jury hears Kouri Richins' 911 call on murder trial opening day (17:43)
KUER reporter provides update on bills moving through legislature.(21:49)
Heber open houses give community first look at latest City Park designs (35:32)
Park City family stuck in Mexico after violence shuts down Puerto Vallarta airport (37:20)
PRO Skijoring tour co-founder previews Frontier Finals in Kamas (40:39)
UDOT says delays likely during overnight US 189 construction(48:45)