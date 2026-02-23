© 2026 KPCW

Delays likely during overnight US-189 construction

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published February 23, 2026 at 4:27 PM MST
A rendering shows the future intersection of U.S. 189 and state Route 113 near Deer Creek Reservoir.
Utah Department of Transportation
A rendering shows the future intersection of U.S. 189 and state Route 113 near Deer Creek Reservoir.

Drivers can expect overnight delays while the Utah Department of Transportation does construction work on a 2-mile stretch of U.S. 189 in Wasatch County.

Traffic on U.S. 189 will be reduced to one lane each night through Saturday, Feb. 28, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., with flaggers alternating the direction of travel.

UDOT says weather could affect those plans.

Construction teams will be directing traffic between 3600 South in Charleston and the Island Beach area of Deer Creek State Park.

The closures will enable UDOT to realign the intersection of state Route 113 with U.S. 189. Eventually, there will be a traffic light at the spot, and UDOT will add new deceleration and acceleration lanes.

The overnight work is part of UDOT’s larger project to improve U.S. 189 along Deer Creek Reservoir. For the latest construction updates, visit UDOT’s project page.
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
