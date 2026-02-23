Delays likely during overnight US-189 construction

Traffic on U.S. 189 will be reduced to one lane each night through Saturday, Feb. 28, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., with flaggers alternating the direction of travel.

UDOT says weather could affect those plans.

Construction teams will be directing traffic between 3600 South in Charleston and the Island Beach area of Deer Creek State Park.

The closures will enable UDOT to realign the intersection of state Route 113 with U.S. 189. Eventually, there will be a traffic light at the spot, and UDOT will add new deceleration and acceleration lanes.

The overnight work is part of UDOT’s larger project to improve U.S. 189 along Deer Creek Reservoir. For the latest construction updates, visit UDOT’s project page.