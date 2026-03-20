Local News Hour | March 20, 2026 By Roger Goldman Published March 20, 2026 at 11:39 AM MDT Listen • 49:41 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Utah Avalanche Center forecast (2:15)Dakota Pacific project shadows future Kimball Junction development decisions (4:31)Wasatch County hosts 6th self-reliance and preparedness fair (7:38)New Park City Museum exhibit showcases how Parkites celebrate, mourn and protest together (18:00)PC Council recap: Bonanza Park moves forward, BRT plans (22:14)Wasatch County averages highest hotel nightly rate in Utah (36:39)Morris reflects on his years at the helm of U.S. Speedskating (38:50)