Morris reflects on his years at the helm of U.S. Speedskating

Longtime US Speed Skating Executive Director Ted Morris recounts his time in the sport as he prepares to step down in August. Morris talks about his path from advertising to leading the US Ski Team and then US Speed Skating and highlights the transition from a volunteer-driven to a professionally led organization. He also discusses the challenge of attracting young athletes without high school or college speed skating programs, the rigorous training schedule and financial support for athletes, since the U.S. Olympic Committee now funds only 40% of costs. He also celebrates the success of Team USA at the 2026 Olympics and his hopes for involvement in the 2034 Games.