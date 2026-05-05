Local News Hour | May 5, 2026
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Survey shows Park City, Summit County childcare scholarship programs provides 325% return on investment (02:29)
Dakota Pacific seeks to subdivide Kimball Junction project land. (06:12)
Summit County behavioral health experts see rise in anxiety (22:47)
Utah police standards board closes probe into Wasatch County sheriff without disciplinary action (38:20)
Attorneys explain immigration court procedures for ICE detainees (40:55)
HOPA project can’t secure tax credits; redesign in process (45:00)