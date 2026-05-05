Dakota Pacific seeks to subdivide Kimball Junction project land

Summit County Community Development Director Peter Barnes discusses development projects throughout the county, including recent applications and a permit for a water tank in Silver Creek. The Dakota Pacific Group — now using the name Six Ridge Partners. The group's first phase affordable housing project involves subdividing two lots into four or five parcels. Negotiations with Mountainlands Community Housing, Habitat for Humanity, and Columbus Pacific are ongoing for a rezone application. The planning department is also involved in the 910 Cattle Ranch recreation plan and the Lost Creek zone proposal in Browns Canyon. Additionally, the planning lab's final presentations highlighted future planning ideas.