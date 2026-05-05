Summit County behavioral health experts see rise in anxiety

Aaron Newman and Anna Frachou of Summit County's Behavioral Health Division discussed the state of mental health in the county highlighting the rise in anxiety since January 2021, with over 7,000 unique clients. They noted a significant drop in Spanish-speaking clients due to fear and relocation issues. amid an increase in Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions. The average wait time for basic treatment has reduced from 90 to 7 days, and 120 days for medication management. The county's Mental Wellness Alliance is addressing gaps in services and hosting events. Key issues include affordability, family stress, and national climate. Telehealth and collaboration with nonprofits are crucial. Youth anxiety remains high, exacerbated by social media and AI, with initiatives like Safe UT providing support.