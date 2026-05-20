Local News Hour | May 20, 2026 By Connor Thomas Published May 20, 2026 at 10:55 AM MDT Listen • 50:29 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Salt Lake airport to get family TSA lanes by 2028 (4:06)Heber City residents asked to conserve water amid ongoing drought (4:44)Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau with a preview of this week's county council meeting (6:28)Park City High School has a new head baseball coach (23:32)Park City Manager Adam Lenhard and Deputy City Manager Jodi Emery preview this week's city council meeting (24:57)Heber City Councilmember Morgan Murdock has a recap of yesterday's city council meeting (36:34)