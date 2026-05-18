Heber City residents asked to conserve water amid ongoing drought

The entire state of Utah is experiencing drought after what scientists have called a “staggeringly anomalous” snow year.

In response, some communities have adopted water restrictions and an emergency drought declaration is expected from Gov. Spencer Cox soon.

The Heber City Council will discuss drought conditions at its meeting Tuesday, May 19, and is expected to ask locals to do their part to conserve precious water resources.

Although no mandatory restrictions are in place yet, Heber City staff say residents should be responsible when using water.

A staff report shows the city tries to stick with voluntary conservation efforts unless state leaders or area water districts implement more restrictive measures.

The city has a water shortage plan with four levels of severity. Restrictions can range from limits on lawn watering and car washes to bans on refilling swimming pools.

For now, Heber leaders say they’ll follow the state’s lead to implement drought restrictions.

In unincorporated Wasatch County, special service districts are tasked with managing the water supply. The county will help spread the word about any restrictions that are put in place.

The Central Utah Water Conservancy District, which includes Wasatch County and part of Summit County, passed a resolution in April encouraging Utahns to save water.

Heber City is a financial supporter of KPCW.

