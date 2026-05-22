Local News Hour | May 22, 2026 By Kristine Weller Published May 22, 2026 at 11:43 AM MDT Listen • 49:58 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Coalville, Oakley to vote on renewable energy program (3:35)Wasatch County Health Department's Jonelle Fitzgerald on recent measles exposure in the county and a warning ahead of tick season (7:01)Summit County prepares for active fire season with siren, alerts (20:50)Park City Mayor Ryan Dickey has a recap of last night's meeting (22:56)Park City Opera's Lisl Wangermann previews the nonprofit's summer concerts (35:34)UDOT shares 3 potential revisions to Heber Valley bypass route (45:35)Park City High School memorial run honors 5 graduates who died in 2008 (47:43)LDS Church makes $25 million contribution matched by Bezos family (49:31)