© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Wasatch Health Dept. talks measles cases in schools

By Kristine Weller
Published May 22, 2026 at 11:21 AM MDT
A photo of a young boy with measles.
Наталья Майшева
/
Adobe Stock
Measles viral disease, human skin covered with measles rash, vaccination concept

Wasatch County Health Officer Jonelle Fitzgerald joins the show to discuss the measles outbreak, noting 11 cases since November 2025, with two recent cases among students. Unvaccinated students from Timpanogos Middle School and Old Mill Elementary School are advised to stay home for the rest of the school year. Fitzgerald recommended early vaccination for infants at six months due to the ongoing outbreak. She emphasized the effectiveness of the vaccine and advised parents to ensure their children are vaccinated before attending summer camps.

MEASLES: 2 Wasatch County students test positive for measles

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller