Wasatch Health Dept. talks measles cases in schools

Wasatch County Health Officer Jonelle Fitzgerald joins the show to discuss the measles outbreak, noting 11 cases since November 2025, with two recent cases among students. Unvaccinated students from Timpanogos Middle School and Old Mill Elementary School are advised to stay home for the rest of the school year. Fitzgerald recommended early vaccination for infants at six months due to the ongoing outbreak. She emphasized the effectiveness of the vaccine and advised parents to ensure their children are vaccinated before attending summer camps.

MEASLES: 2 Wasatch County students test positive for measles