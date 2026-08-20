Local News Hour | August 20, 2026
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- Summit County Councilmember Roger Armstrong recaps Wednesday's meeting including the $71 million Basin Rec bond and rezoning process changes (6:45)
- Chrissy Barner, President of the Mountainside Resort Foundation, has details on the establishment of the foundation to champion long-term community stewardship (24:03)
- New Utah Avalanche Center Executive Director Nazz Kurth introduces himself and discusses the upcoming winter operations (38:34)