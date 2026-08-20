New Extell nonprofit to help with wildfire mitigation
Chrissy Barner, President of the Mountainside Resort Foundation, has details on the establishment of the foundation to champion long-term community stewardship, including its connection to Deer Valley East Village developer Extell Development and its upcoming projects.
That incudes installing wildfire detection cameras in East Village and the foundation's partnership with the University of Utah, the Utah Division of Natural Resources and Wasatch County Fire.