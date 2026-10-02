Local News Hour | October 2, 2026
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Park City Shot Ski 2026 hopes to break world record (02:32)
Summit County’s 910 Ranch not in pipeline path, oil company says (05:03)
Wasatch High School film and television teacher Corey Lange (06:44)
Park City Councilmember Bill Ciraco has a recap of last night's meeting (15:22)
Park City Mountain spokesperson John Kanaly on Epic Coverage Plan and previews the ski season (31:31)
Park City Historic Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks has an update on Park City Dine About happening in Park City in October (41:03)
Wasatch Back fire season winds down, pile burning ramps up (46:17)
Study finds U.S. Latter-day Saint retention rates fall nearly 23% in 2 decades (48:24)