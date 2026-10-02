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Local News Hour

Local News Hour | October 2, 2026

By Roger Goldman
Published October 2, 2026 at 1:36 PM MDT
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KPCW

Park City Shot Ski 2026 hopes to break world record (02:32)

Summit County’s 910 Ranch not in pipeline path, oil company says (05:03)

Wasatch High School film and television teacher Corey Lange (06:44)

Park City Councilmember Bill Ciraco has a recap of last night's meeting (15:22)

Park City Mountain spokesperson John Kanaly on Epic Coverage Plan and previews the ski season (31:31)

Park City Historic Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks has an update on Park City Dine About happening in Park City in October (41:03)

Wasatch Back fire season winds down, pile burning ramps up (46:17)

Study finds U.S. Latter-day Saint retention rates fall nearly 23% in 2 decades (48:24)

Local News Hour
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman