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Local News Hour

Local News Hour | November 02, 2026

By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 2, 2026 at 2:34 PM MST
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KPCW

Summit County budgets for more staff on 910 Ranch open space (02:39)

C. J. Robb, director of business and operations for Adopt a Native Elder, has details on this weekend 's Rug Show. (04:58)

Miners knocked out of football playoffs, Wildcats and Braves advance (18:46)

Utah Lt. Gov. says it is too late to mail ballots for Nov. election (20:16)

Park City schools contractor disputes illegal water dumping report (21:08)

Residents decry proposed Wasatch Highlands town east of Heber (24:01)

Co-founder and owner of Abode Luxury Rentals Rachel Alday on her new book, "Please Do Disturb."(27:40)

Summit County resort, winter park leaders learn lessons from a low-snow winter (44:51)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher