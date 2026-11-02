Local News Hour | November 02, 2026
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Summit County budgets for more staff on 910 Ranch open space (02:39)
C. J. Robb, director of business and operations for Adopt a Native Elder, has details on this weekend 's Rug Show. (04:58)
Miners knocked out of football playoffs, Wildcats and Braves advance (18:46)
Utah Lt. Gov. says it is too late to mail ballots for Nov. election (20:16)
Park City schools contractor disputes illegal water dumping report (21:08)
Residents decry proposed Wasatch Highlands town east of Heber (24:01)
Co-founder and owner of Abode Luxury Rentals Rachel Alday on her new book, "Please Do Disturb."(27:40)
Summit County resort, winter park leaders learn lessons from a low-snow winter (44:51)