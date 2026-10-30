Miners knocked out of football playoffs, Wildcats and Braves advance

On a soggy night in Hurricane, the Park City Miners saw their season come to an end with a 45-7 loss to the second seeded Hurricane Tigers in the first round of the 4A playoffs.

The Miners could not contain an explosive Hurricane offense, who had touchdowns of 74, 30, and 44 yards in the first half. The Miners got a 45-yard touchdown run from quarterback Josh Hofer to keep the halftime score within reach at 21-7.

However, Hurricane quickly pulled away in the second half, scoring on a fumble recovery and two more long touchdown runs. With the Miners unable to break through the Tigers’ defense, a comeback was not in the cards.

The loss knocks the Miners out of the playoffs. They finish the season with a 5-6 record.

The South Summit Wildcats dominated the American Leadership Eagles, 49-0, in their 2A quarterfinal matchup.Brody Larsen found the end zone three times while Steele Woodward added two more. The game ended after three quarters under the high school mercy rule.

The Wildcats advance to the 2A semifinals where they will square off against San Juan on Friday at 1 p.m. at Zions Bank Stadium.

The North Summit Braves secured their spot in the 1A semifinals with a 28-10 win over the Millard Eagles in Coalville.Cru Richins connected on touchdown passes to three different receivers, and the Braves shut out the Eagles in the second half to seal the win.

North Summit will face Duchesne in the 1A semifinals Friday at 10 a.m. at Zions Bank Stadium.