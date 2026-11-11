© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | November 10, 2026

By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 11, 2026 at 11:24 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Local News Hour podcast title card.
KPCW

Summit County Councilmember Roger Armstrong with a recap from yesterday's special meeting (02:53)

Kelly Pfaff and Tom Seitz with Place PC prior to city council work session this week on Bonanza 5 acres (17:33)

South Summit Superintendent of Schools Greg Maughan has details on last night's board meeting (27:57)

People's Health Clinic's new VP of Development and External Relations Laura Cushman and CEO Mairi Leining on plans to expand the space Quinn’s Jct. and successful Live PC Give PC. (36:04)

A Summit County resident may join Utah House for first time in a decade (45:05)

House District 59 race remains close; results expected Nov. 17 (48:05)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher