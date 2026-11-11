Local News Hour | November 10, 2026

Summit County Councilmember Roger Armstrong with a recap from yesterday's special meeting (02:53)

Kelly Pfaff and Tom Seitz with Place PC prior to city council work session this week on Bonanza 5 acres (17:33)

South Summit Superintendent of Schools Greg Maughan has details on last night's board meeting (27:57)

People's Health Clinic's new VP of Development and External Relations Laura Cushman and CEO Mairi Leining on plans to expand the space Quinn’s Jct. and successful Live PC Give PC. (36:04)

A Summit County resident may join Utah House for first time in a decade (45:05)

House District 59 race remains close; results expected Nov. 17 (48:05)