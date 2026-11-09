A Summit County resident may join Utah House for first time in a decade

Zane Woolstenhulme, a Democrat, was neck-and-neck with Utah House District 4 GOP Rep. Tiara Auxier after Election Day.

When Summit County had counted most of the remaining ballots Sunday night, Woolstenhulme had almost 600 more votes and a 3% margin. Results won’t be final until the state certifies them Nov. 23.

Auxier, a Morgan County resident, congratulated her opponent in a message on social media.

“Of course, I'm disappointed in how the election has gone, but I have absolutely no regrets about stepping forward to serve,” she told KPCW Monday. “I'm incredibly grateful for the trust and support I've received and serving the people of Rich, Morgan and Summit counties has truly been an honor.”

Summit County Utah Rep. Tiara Auxier, R-Morgan, speaks at Summit County's January 2026 legislative reception.

Woolstenhulme said he’s “deeply honored and humbled.”

“I just need to thank my wife, my family — I've got a great team — and the other volunteers who made this happen,” he said. “I want people to know that whether they voted for me or not, I work for them, and I won't forget the trust that they've placed in me. And I will work hard to earn that trust and confidence going forward.”

National commentators say a “blue tsunami” swept the U.S. this November. In Utah, the House District 4 race is part of why Republicans may lose their supermajority come January.

The Utah News Dispatch reported Monday the GOP stands to lose 16 state House seats if results stand. That includes Park City and Wasatch County’s District 59.

In District 4, Woolstenhulme said he didn’t expect to win Rich or Morgan counties. But he believed he could convert a few votes.

The longtime school district business administrator, most recently for Ogden, said he capitalized on local relationships.

“Rich County in particular, some people up there that have known me because of my professional career, and they have known the Woolstenhulme family for quite a while, and have connections there. They took me under their wing, and they took me around and introduced me to people,” Woolstenhulme said.

Home field advantage made the difference for Woolstenhulme. More than twice as many people voted in Summit County than in Morgan and Rich combined.

Utah Lieutenant Governor's Office Vote tallies as of Nov. 9, 2026 at 5 p.m.

Former Republican House Speaker Mel Brown of Coalville was the last Summit County resident in the Legislature, leaving at the end of 2016.