Mountain Money | January 24, 2022

In this episode of Mountain Money, Professor of Cinema and Media Studies at the University of Pennsylvania Peter Decherney walks us through the types of deals likely to be made during the Sundance Film Festival and the relevance of the festival in the changing media environment.

Craig Dennis, Executive Director of the Prospector Square Property Owners Association talks about the investments made in the area and the emergence of a vibrant restaurant scene.

We end the hour with Matt Harris. Harris will highlight Tupelo’s return to Park City’s fine-dining scene with their new location on Kearns Boulevard.