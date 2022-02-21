© 2022 KPCW

mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Mountain Money | February 21, 2022

Published February 21, 2022 at 1:34 PM MST
MM 02212022.png

Impacts of population decline on the economy, things to know when filing your 2021 taxes, and Tennessee BBQ, all on this episode of Mountain Money.

This week Mountain Money explores America’s birth trends with Nicholas Eberstadt with the American Enterprise Institute and talks about how population decline impacts the US economy.

Joseph Spillner, tax manager with Squire and Company, PC gives an overview of changes that could impact your 2021 taxes.

Mountain Money ends the episode talking Tennessee BBQ with Richie Lush of Lush’s BBQ.

Mountain Money Mountain MoneyEconomyPopulation DeclineIncome TaxRestaurantKamas Valley
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman
