Mountain Money | February 21, 2022
Impacts of population decline on the economy, things to know when filing your 2021 taxes, and Tennessee BBQ, all on this episode of Mountain Money.
This week Mountain Money explores America’s birth trends with Nicholas Eberstadt with the American Enterprise Institute and talks about how population decline impacts the US economy.
Joseph Spillner, tax manager with Squire and Company, PC gives an overview of changes that could impact your 2021 taxes.
Mountain Money ends the episode talking Tennessee BBQ with Richie Lush of Lush’s BBQ.