Mountain Money

Mountain Money | March 21, 2022

Published March 22, 2022 at 11:15 AM MDT
Mountain Money 03-21-22

On today's Mountain Money, entrepreneur, professor and author, Danny Warshay, talks about his new book, See, Solve, Scale: How Anyone Can Turn an Unsolved Problem Into a Breakthrough Success.

Natalie Kaddas,  member of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices National Leadership Council, joins Mountain Money to explain their recently released report: From Pandemic to Prosperity: Bipartisan Solutions to Support Today's Small Businesses.  

Kimberly Flores, owner of fulFILLed, visits the studio to talk us into ditching single-use plastics and joining the Reduce, Reuse, REFILL Revolution. 

Mountain Money Mountain MoneyBook DiscussionEntrepreneurGoldman Sachs10,000 Small Business ProgramSmall Business AdministrationPark City BusinessZero Waste
