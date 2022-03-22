Small Business Administration

On today's Mountain Money, entrepreneur, professor and author, Danny Warshay, talks about his new book, See, Solve, Scale: How Anyone Can Turn an Unsolved Problem Into a Breakthrough Success.Natalie Kaddas, member of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices National Leadership Council, joins Mountain Money to explain their recently released report: From Pandemic to Prosperity: Bipartisan Solutions to Support Today's Small Businesses. Kimberly Flores, owner of fulFILLed, visits the studio to talk us into ditching single-use plastics and joining the Reduce, Reuse, REFILL Revolution.

