© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Mountain Money | July 18, 2022

Published July 18, 2022 at 12:34 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
MM 07-18-22.png

On this week's Mountain Money, hosts Alison Kuhlow and Roger Goldman spend time with (00:05) Melissa Daimler, Chief Learning Officer of Udemy and author of ReCulturing: Design Your Company Culture to Connect with Strategy and Purpose for Lasting Success. Then, (23:24) Author Heather Hanson teaches us how to stand up, speak up and inspire action in her new book, UnMuted. (39:14) Mountain Money will end the hour talking about Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Business Summit taking place this coming week in Washington DC with Jason Fowler.

Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Latest Episodes