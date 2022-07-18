Mountain Money | July 18, 2022

On this week's Mountain Money, hosts Alison Kuhlow and Roger Goldman spend time with (00:05) Melissa Daimler, Chief Learning Officer of Udemy and author of ReCulturing: Design Your Company Culture to Connect with Strategy and Purpose for Lasting Success. Then, (23:24) Author Heather Hanson teaches us how to stand up, speak up and inspire action in her new book, UnMuted. (39:14) Mountain Money will end the hour talking about Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Business Summit taking place this coming week in Washington DC with Jason Fowler.
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.