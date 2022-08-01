© 2022 KPCW

Mountain Money

Mountain Money | August 1, 2022

Published August 1, 2022 at 10:51 AM MDT
This week on Mountain Money, (00:01) Alexandra Lange, author of Meet Me by the Fountain, shares the history malls, from the merchants’ invention to their contradictions. (22:38) Jack Walkenhorst, with the Kamas Valley Business Association, discusses their efforts to promote business and enhance economic development in the Kamas Valley community. (34:08) Then, Hearth and Hill’s Brooks Kirchheimer highlights Hill’s Kitchen and their 2nd annual Astronomy dinner.

