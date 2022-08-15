Mountain Money | August 15, 2022

This week on Mountain Money (00:06) David Howard, the Executive Director of the National Rental Home Council discusses single-family rental homes, their importance as part of the housing ecosystem, and the role big investors and Wall Street play in the U.S. single-family home market. (24:48) Kenji Haroutunian, Director of The Big Gear Show joins us to provide a debrief on the outdoor industry's newest and most evolved trade show yet! Mountain Money will end the hour talking about (42:39) KPCW’s 2022 Summer Pledge Drive with station manager Renai Bodley Miller. All this and more on Mountain Money, Monday morning at 9 am on KPCW.
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.