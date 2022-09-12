© 2022 KPCW

mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Mountain Money | September 12, 2022

Published September 12, 2022 at 11:13 AM MDT
MM 09-12-22.png

Today on Mountain Money (01:53) Jesse Jenkins, an assistant professor of engineering at Princeton University, helps us understand the economic implications of the environmental provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Then (22:52) Tom Darbyshire, the writer of the 1998 Pizza Hut commercial starring Mikhail Gorbachev, shares the background of the commercial and its significance 24 years later.

Finally (43:33) this summer the Chateaux Deer Valley held a ceremonial ribbon cutting showcasing the Forbes Four-Star luxury property’s $3 million transformation. Jeannie Lambert, Corporate Director of Marketing for the Stein Collection, joins us this morning to talk about the improvements.

Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012.
See stories by Doug Wells
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
