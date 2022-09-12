Mountain Money | September 12, 2022

Today on Mountain Money (01:53) Jesse Jenkins, an assistant professor of engineering at Princeton University, helps us understand the economic implications of the environmental provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act.
Finally (43:33) this summer the Chateaux Deer Valley held a ceremonial ribbon cutting showcasing the Forbes Four-Star luxury property’s $3 million transformation. Jeannie Lambert, Corporate Director of Marketing for the Stein Collection, joins us this morning to talk about the improvements.
