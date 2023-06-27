© 2023 KPCW

Mountain Money

Mountain Money | June 26, 2023

By Roger Goldman,
Alison Kuhlow
Published June 26, 2023 at 10:48 AM MDT
Richard Langlois shares his new book "The Corporation and the Twentieth Century: The History of American Business Enterprise." (0:00)

Then Tim Ermish, former Fox 13 president and general manager, talks about the Utah Jazz’s new broadcast deal and streaming service and what this kind of development means for professional sports broadcasting in the future. (23:57)

Plus, Mike Phillips and Joe Ogdie with the Lodge at Blue Sky taco-bout Tacocat, a pop-up Mexican food stand providing a new dinner option this summer. (39:05)

Mountain Money
Alison Kuhlow
