© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money

Mountain Money | October 9, 2023

By Roger Goldman,
Doug WellsAlison Kuhlow
Published October 9, 2023 at 5:21 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

Elaine Low, staff writer for The Ankler, delves into the end results of the Hollywood writers' strike. (00:00)

Then, Jessica Dickler, contributing writer and editor covering personal finance for CNBC.com, shares the results of San Francisco's Kindergarten to College savings account program that began in 2011. (24:40)

Mountain Money ends the hour talking about property management with Helen Greene and Paul Holtzehausen, owners and operators of Grand Welcome Park City. (38:11)

Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012
See stories by Doug Wells
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow