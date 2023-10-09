Mountain Money | October 9, 2023

Elaine Low, staff writer for The Ankler, delves into the end results of the Hollywood writers' strike. (00:00)

Then, Jessica Dickler, contributing writer and editor covering personal finance for CNBC.com, shares the results of San Francisco's Kindergarten to College savings account program that began in 2011. (24:40)

Mountain Money ends the hour talking about property management with Helen Greene and Paul Holtzehausen, owners and operators of Grand Welcome Park City. (38:11)