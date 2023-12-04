© 2023 KPCW

Mountain Money

Mountain Money | December 4, 2023

By Alison Kuhlow,
Doug WellsRoger Goldman
Published December 4, 2023 at 1:05 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

USC law professor Jordan Barry explores the consequences to the real estate industry from the $1.8 billion verdict against the National Association of Realtors for colluding to inflate real estate commissions. (00:00)

Michael Lynn, a professor of services marketing at Cornell University, is an expert in tipping and highlights best practices. (21:07)

Ace Allak discusses Christies International Real Estate’s entry into the Park City real estate marketplace. (38:48)

