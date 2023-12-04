Mountain Money | December 4, 2023
USC law professor Jordan Barry explores the consequences to the real estate industry from the $1.8 billion verdict against the National Association of Realtors for colluding to inflate real estate commissions. (00:00)
Michael Lynn, a professor of services marketing at Cornell University, is an expert in tipping and highlights best practices. (21:07)
Ace Allak discusses Christies International Real Estate’s entry into the Park City real estate marketplace. (38:48)