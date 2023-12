Author Max Marshall traces a murder and a multi-million-dollar drug ring in his new book "Among the Bros: A Fraternity Crime Story." (01:02)

Then, Mike Christiansen, Executive Director of the Utah Rail Passengers Association, discusses why the Boise – Salt Lake City – Las Vegas passenger rail didn’t make the Federal Railroad Administration’s cut. (22:27)

And Steven Bellefeuille talks about Park City based Pret Helmets. (39:32)