Mountain Money | January 29, 2024

Journalist and author Nick Romeo examines a portfolio of practical solutions to urgent economic problems, from decreasing wealth inequality to addressing the climate crisis and creating meaningful jobs highlighted in his new book "The Alternative: How to Build a Just Economy." (00:09)

Journalist Katherine Gammon shares why sand is being called “the new gold,” and how it’s become the second most exploited natural resource in the world after fresh water. (21:13)

Parker Norstrand and Abby Flack highlight how athletes can complete a day’s worth of race training in 20 minutes at a new local business — Sim.Sports Arena. (34:41)