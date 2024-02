Author Michael Graetz shares the story of how the anti-tax movement came to dominate and distort politics, and how it impedes budgeting, equality, and opportunities outlined in his book "The Power to Destroy." (00:00)

Then, explore the good, the bad, and the truly strange Super Bowl ads that aired this weekend with Tom Darbyshire, Executive Creative Director at BBDO and Founder of TellBetter. (23:32)