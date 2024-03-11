Mountain Money | March 11, 2024

Author Benjamin Harold highlights how segregation, white flight, and chronic underinvestment collide in the suburbs and their schools as he discusses his new book "Disillusioned: Five Families and the Unraveling of America’s Suburbs." (00:09)

Then, we learn more about Phase 2 of 'The New SLC' airport(23:41)

And learn about University of Utah’s Master of Business Creation (MBC) program with Paul Brown of The David Eccles School of Business. (42:22)