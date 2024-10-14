Mountain Money | October 14, 2024 By Roger Goldman, Kevin Kennedy Published October 14, 2024 at 4:20 PM MDT Listen • 50:04 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify RSS William Hogeland, author of “The Hamilton Scheme,” examines the economic significance behind Alexander Hamilton, one of our little-known founders. (00:31)Bill De Leon of Mountain Wine Storage shares how to safely store a fine wine collection. (26:35)Kevin Jessop and Chris Badger share the Utah 100 Awards results by Mountain West Capital Network. (39:02)