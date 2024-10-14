© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money

No song and dance here, just Alexander Hamilton and debt

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published October 14, 2024 at 4:15 PM MDT
Photo courtesy of Mary Ryan

William Hogeland dives deep into Alexander Hamilton's role as both a founder and the original Secretary of the Treasury in his latest book, "The Hamilton Scheme, An Epic Tale of Money and Power in the American Founding."

Hogeland explores how Hamilton battled his way to get a new congress to take on national debt, paying off all states' debts from the Revolutionary War in order to keep a few political elites earning money from the debt for years.

Mountain Money
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy