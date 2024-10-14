No song and dance here, just Alexander Hamilton and debt
William Hogeland dives deep into Alexander Hamilton's role as both a founder and the original Secretary of the Treasury in his latest book, "The Hamilton Scheme, An Epic Tale of Money and Power in the American Founding."
Hogeland explores how Hamilton battled his way to get a new congress to take on national debt, paying off all states' debts from the Revolutionary War in order to keep a few political elites earning money from the debt for years.