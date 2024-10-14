© 2024 KPCW

Mountain Money

Utah's first and only wine storage facility opens in Heber

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published October 14, 2024 at 4:00 PM MDT

When you move with lots of stuff, sometimes finding room in your home or a place to store it all can be challenging.

Sure, you can store your boat or RV at one of many facilities, but what about a fine wine collection that needs to be kept at a constant temperature and humidity level?

Good news, Mountain Wine Storage has opened in Heber and they've got you (and your wine) covered.

Bill De Leon of Mountain Wine Storage, Utah's first and only wine storage facility, shares how they can safely store fine wine collections.

