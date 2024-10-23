Mountain Money | October 21, 2024 By Kevin Kennedy, Roger Goldman Published October 23, 2024 at 2:02 PM MDT Listen • 51:06 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify RSS KPCW / KPCW A title card that says "KPCW Mountain Money" Reed Galen, longtime political consultant and founder of the Lincoln Project, talks about the economics of political advertising. (00:36)Megan Gorman shares her new book, “All the Presidents’ Money.” It’s an unusual look into the sometimes surprising ways that individual presidents from Washington to Biden managed their personal finances. (23:13)