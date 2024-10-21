© 2024 KPCW

Mountain Money

The Tooth Fairy left a political ad under my pillow

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published October 21, 2024 at 3:28 PM MDT
The leaves are falling, kids are choosing their Halloween costumes and political ads are everywhere.

The amount of money that goes into political advertising is astonishing and Reed Galen, co-founder of The Lincoln Project, explains how those ads have changed over the years.

Since traditional print publications like newspapers and magazines have declined, a majority of political ads are digital. Those digital ads allow for a "rapid response," often being released within hours of an event.

