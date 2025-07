On Mountain Money, author Megan Greenwell shares her new book, "Bad Company," a deep dive into the not always positive world of private equity. (00:14)

Then Kevin and Roger speak with Hannah Stoughton at Rendezvous Run for all things running. (26:44)

They finish up the hour learning about beekeeping and a new local business, with host Kevin Kennedy who speaks about his company Park West Bees and Honey.