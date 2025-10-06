© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

Mountain Money | October 6, 2025

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published October 6, 2025 at 12:38 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Mountain Money podcast title card.
KPCW
  • Georgetown Professor Katie Keith explains how premium tax credits under the ACA work and the potential impact if the enhanced credits expire at the end of the year. (01:05)
  • And Hilary Reiter Azzaretti of Redhead Marketing shares the story of how she created and developed a successful local public relations and marketing firm. (23:11)
  • Then hear from Trevor Searle and Bo Wagner from Apex Fire Preparedness about fire preparedness around the house. (38:06)
Mountain Money
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman