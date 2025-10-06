Mountain Money | October 6, 2025
- Georgetown Professor Katie Keith explains how premium tax credits under the ACA work and the potential impact if the enhanced credits expire at the end of the year. (01:05)
- And Hilary Reiter Azzaretti of Redhead Marketing shares the story of how she created and developed a successful local public relations and marketing firm. (23:11)
- Then hear from Trevor Searle and Bo Wagner from Apex Fire Preparedness about fire preparedness around the house. (38:06)