© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

Victorian dreams and vineyard detours

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published November 17, 2025 at 12:04 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Speaker, investor, venture capitalist, author and president emeritus of Menlo College Richard A. Moran
Nancy Rothstein
/
Richard A. Moran
Speaker, investor, venture capitalist, author and president emeritus of Menlo College Richard A. Moran

Richard Moran thought he was simply seeking some peace for his restless son, but a spontaneous drive into wine country changed everything. “The Accidental Vineyard” chronicles how a chance encounter with a dilapidated Victorian home and a helpful neighbor led Moran’s city-driven family to embrace country life — and become unlikely vintners.

The story toggles between the chaos of corporate presentations and the raw satisfaction of hands-on labor, from chasing bats out of the fireplaces to wiring old walls and tending fledgling grapevines. Moran’s wit infuses every page, as he shares mishaps, triumphs and lessons learned between moments of laughter and reflection.

Whether you dream of ditching your day job or just love a good story about second chances, Moran’s journey is a woven tapestry of hope, humor and transformation. Uncork his tales about finding purpose, forging community and — making fine wine.

https://www.richardmoran.com/

The Accidental Vineyard: An Old House, New Vines, and a Changed Life in Wine Country book cover
Matt Holt Books
The Accidental Vineyard: An Old House, New Vines, and a Changed Life in Wine Country book cover

Mountain Money
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman