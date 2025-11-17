Victorian dreams and vineyard detours

Richard Moran thought he was simply seeking some peace for his restless son, but a spontaneous drive into wine country changed everything. “The Accidental Vineyard” chronicles how a chance encounter with a dilapidated Victorian home and a helpful neighbor led Moran’s city-driven family to embrace country life — and become unlikely vintners.

The story toggles between the chaos of corporate presentations and the raw satisfaction of hands-on labor, from chasing bats out of the fireplaces to wiring old walls and tending fledgling grapevines. Moran’s wit infuses every page, as he shares mishaps, triumphs and lessons learned between moments of laughter and reflection.

Whether you dream of ditching your day job or just love a good story about second chances, Moran’s journey is a woven tapestry of hope, humor and transformation. Uncork his tales about finding purpose, forging community and — making fine wine.

https://www.richardmoran.com/