Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

From Mesopotamia to Silicon Valley: The epic saga of money

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published November 24, 2025 at 12:22 PM MST
History of Money book cover
Henry Holt and Co. (Macmillan Publishers)
History of Money book cover

Few things define the destiny of humanity like money, and David McWilliams’ global history begins with clay tablets and ends with cryptocurrency. His book follows money’s shape-shifting path from ancient accounting and the first borrowers to the rise of empires, capitalism and digital revolutions.

McWilliams’s storytelling features characters like Queen Elizabeth I, King Midas and John Law, mingling with everyday savers and schemers whose ingenuity and folly rewrote history. At its core, the story of money is about trust and McWilliams shows how each crisis, invention and innovation challenged (and sometimes broke) civilization’s faith in itself.

Through memorable anecdotes, artistic flair and sharp humor, this podcast explores money’s power as our ultimate social technology.

Mountain Money
Kevin Kennedy
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
