No waiting rooms, just wagging tails: The mobile vet revolution

Imagine a veterinary experience where your anxious pet never has to leave the couch and your biggest task is answering the door. Mountain Town Veterinary Services has turned this dream into reality by offering high-quality, customized care — and even emergency services — directly in your home.

Their mission is more than convenience; it’s a return to the days when your neighborhood vet became a trusted family friend, blending state-of-the-art medicine with Park City hospitality. Each visit provides undivided attention, empathetic care and a tailored treatment plan for every stage of your pet’s life. With Dr. McPhee’s decades of experience and deep local roots, the stress-free, sofa-side service is here to stay.

