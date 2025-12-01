The edge of holistic wellness and biohacking your body

Now in Park City, Your Organic Edge is not your average spa—it’s a holistic wellness center that has been profiled as a “whole-body oasis” and a leader in mountain‑town self-care. With locations in Park City and Southampton, founder Shannon Conklin has created spaces where people come for IV therapy, cutting-edge treatments, and leave with genuine tools for stress relief, emotional release, and lifestyle change. In this episode, Shannon shares how she built Organic Edge, what she’s learned from serving two very different communities, and why true wellness goes far beyond pretty treatment rooms. Hear the real story behind the salt caves, drips, retreats, and the philosophy that holds it all together.