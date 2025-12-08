© 2025 KPCW

Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

A look at the interplay of money and art in England's first playhouse

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published December 8, 2025 at 11:24 AM MST
The Dream Factory book by David Swift
Leo Roiphe - Macmillan Publishers
The Dream Factory book by David Swift

Author Daniel Swift takes us back to 16th century London with the story of the first playhouse in England, in his new book "The Dream Factory."

It's a story about the interplay between money and art at the theater that featured the work of a young William Shakespeare. Swift not only explains what life at the theater was like, he unpacks the economic relationships between the playwrights, the actors and the theater owners.

Mountain Money
