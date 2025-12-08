A look at the interplay of money and art in England's first playhouse
Author Daniel Swift takes us back to 16th century London with the story of the first playhouse in England, in his new book "The Dream Factory."
It's a story about the interplay between money and art at the theater that featured the work of a young William Shakespeare. Swift not only explains what life at the theater was like, he unpacks the economic relationships between the playwrights, the actors and the theater owners.