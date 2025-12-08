© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

Beyond the ski lift: Park City day trips with a local pro

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published December 8, 2025 at 11:12 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Paralympic Athlete and Bobsled Pilot Dave Nicholls founder of Park City Day Trips
Park City Day Trips
Paralympic Athlete and Bobsled Pilot Dave Nicholls founder of Park City Day Trips

Paralympic Athlete and Bobsled Pilot Dave Nicholls, founder of Park City Day Trips, tell us about tours that include the area’s greatest hits from Olympic sites, Main Street, mountain passes, reservoirs, neighboring valleys and lesser‑known detours that typical visitors miss.

With small‑group and private options, they cater to everyone from first‑time Utah travelers to repeat visitors who think they’ve “seen it all.” Along the way, guests hear local history, get restaurant and activity recommendations and leave with a mental map that makes the rest of their trip better.

Nicholls shares favorite itineraries, behind‑the‑scenes stories and what it takes to turn Park City and its surroundings into effortless, one‑day adventures. 

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063583542215&sk=about

Mountain Money
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman