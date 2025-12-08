Beyond the ski lift: Park City day trips with a local pro

Paralympic Athlete and Bobsled Pilot Dave Nicholls, founder of Park City Day Trips, tell us about tours that include the area’s greatest hits from Olympic sites, Main Street, mountain passes, reservoirs, neighboring valleys and lesser‑known detours that typical visitors miss.

With small‑group and private options, they cater to everyone from first‑time Utah travelers to repeat visitors who think they’ve “seen it all.” Along the way, guests hear local history, get restaurant and activity recommendations and leave with a mental map that makes the rest of their trip better.

Nicholls shares favorite itineraries, behind‑the‑scenes stories and what it takes to turn Park City and its surroundings into effortless, one‑day adventures.

