© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

A journey through the land of Barbie

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published December 22, 2025 at 12:14 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Barbieland author Tarpley Britt
Tarpley Britt
Barbieland author Tarpley Britt

Author Tarpley Hitt walks us through the history of Barbie, arguably the best selling doll of all time, and her new book "Barbieland." In it she tells the intriguing story of how Ruth Handler created Barbie by copying a German doll. She goes on to show how Handler and her husband Elliot built Mattel into a toy-making juggernaut. The Barbie story is filled with tales of the competitive toy business and colorful characters like designer Jack Ryan.

Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy