A journey through the land of Barbie

Author Tarpley Hitt walks us through the history of Barbie, arguably the best selling doll of all time, and her new book "Barbieland." In it she tells the intriguing story of how Ruth Handler created Barbie by copying a German doll. She goes on to show how Handler and her husband Elliot built Mattel into a toy-making juggernaut. The Barbie story is filled with tales of the competitive toy business and colorful characters like designer Jack Ryan.