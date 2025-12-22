© 2025 KPCW

Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

Suites, views, mountain vibes create Black Rock’s Park City escape

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published December 22, 2025 at 12:12 PM MST
Jeff McIntyre and Nick Polychronis discuss the development and vision behind Black Rock Mountain Resort’s new event center and ice arena near state Route 248 and Brown’s Canyon.

McIntyre and Polychronis share more about the National Hockey League-size arena; intended to draw year-round visitors by converting quickly between hockey, concerts, banquets and other large-scale events, making it the largest indoor venue in Park City. They also highlight the resort’s hotel, dining and future expansion plans.

